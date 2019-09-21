Oberoi Realty Offers Innovative Payment Scheme This Festive Season

Luxury residential developments in Oberoi Garden City - Esquire & Exquisite, are a home owner's delight, with spacious 3 BHK apartments, duplexes & penthouses. The homes are ready to move in with state-of-the-art amenities within the project and a vibrant community all around. Owning a home in these projects has been made easier by Oberoi Realty with an innovative payment scheme 25:15:15:15:15:15 valid for a limited period. Prospective buyers can pay just 25% today and move in; the rest can be paid in 5 equal installments of 15% each payable over the next 5 years. This is the first time a financial scheme has been offered for a ready development.

Large apartments that open to verdant greens, world-class facilities and vast open spaces - Mumbai's premium holistic living project set the benchmark for fine living when launched. Designed with the walk-to-work philosophy, Oberoi Garden City (OGC) at Goregaon East was developed to fulfill its residents' live-work-play needs, with everything that the residents need within an arm's reach.

Located just off the Western Express Highway, OGC also offers excellent connectivity to the railway station, domestic & international airports, the proposed Metro line and the commercial and business hubs of Mumbai. With a combination of location, style, and convenience, OGC catered and still caters to those who aspire to an enhanced quality of life.

Oberoi Realty's landmark flagship project, Oberoi Garden City (OGC) is based on 'City within the city' concept that transformed Goregaon from a quiet suburb into the most preferred destination in western Mumbai. Developed on an 80-acre land parcel in Goregaon East, OGC is nestled in the lap of nature with sweeping views of Aarey greens. The development includes premium residential towers - Woods, Exquisite and Esquire, the Oberoi Mall - leading retail development, Oberoi International School - renowned international school, The Westin Mumbai Garden City - a five-star hotel, Commerz - India's first mixed-use development and Commerz II - a LEED-certified commercial development. Connecting lives and enhancing spaces, OGC is the epitome of fine living in this maximum city.

