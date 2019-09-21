Business brief

Karnataka Bank on Saturday said its Chairman P Jayarama Bhat has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the governing board of Southern India Banks' Staff Training College (SIBSTCL), Bengaluru. The appointment was announced in the annual general meeting of the College Society held recently, Karnataka Bank said in a statement.

Bhat will hold the post of the Chairman of the College Governing Board for a period of three years from 2019 to 2022. "It is a privilege to assume such an important post of one of the pioneer Bank Staff Training Colleges of our country and I thank the governing board of the college for selecting me for this responsible post," Bhat said.

One of the founding member banks of this college, Karnataka Bank has been committed and has been in the fore-front of all the initiatives in raising the institute as one of the premier bank staff training institutes of the country since its inception in 1972, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)