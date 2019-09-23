FACTBOX-Fleet of over 100 jets operated by troubled Thomas Cook

The fate of over 100 passenger jets and contracts with almost 40 leasing companies are tied up in last-minute talks to prevent a collapse of British travel group Thomas Cook. The group operates a fleet of 85 Airbus jets and 31 Boeing jets, or a total of 116 aircraft based across Europe, according to data from UK-based aviation consultancy IBA.

All except 5 are leased from a total of 38 leasing companies or investment vehicles led by top names in aviation finance. One of the aircraft, an Airbus A330, doubles as a reserve aerial refuelling tanker for the Royal Air Force and is leased with a crew from UK defence industry consortium Air Tanker.

Here is a summary of the aircraft operated by Thomas Cook Airlines via four affiliated carriers (source: IBA). Thomas Cook Airlines UK

----------------------- Airbus A320-200 3

Airbus A321-200 35 Airbus A330-200 8

Total 46 Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia

-------------------------------- Airbus A321-200 8

Airbus A330-300 3 Total 11

Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics (Spain) --------------------------------------

Airbus A320-200 6 Total 6

Condor (Germany) ----------------

Airbus A320-200 7 Airbus A321-200 14

Airbus A330-200 1 Boeing 757-300 15

Boeing 767-300ER 16 Total 53

Grand total 116

