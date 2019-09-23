International Development News
Guar gum futures slip on low demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 23-09-2019 14:04 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Guar gum prices fell 1.37 percent to Rs 7,910 per 5 quintals in futures trade on Monday following offloading of positions by traders amid a weak trend at the physical market. Marketmen attributed the decline in guar gum prices to off-loading of bets by participants tracking a weak trend at the spot market due to fall in export demand.

On the National Derivatives and Commodity Exchange, guar gum delivery for October slipped by Rs 110, or 1.37 percent, to Rs 7,910 per 5 quintals with an open interest of 55,235 lots. Guar gum for delivery in November also dropped by Rs 114, or 1.4 percent, to Rs 8,018 per 5 quintals with an open interest of 14,900 lots.

COUNTRY : India
