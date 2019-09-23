Edu-tech company BasicFirst on Monday announced the launch of its 'LIVE Online Classes' to offer interactive learning experience for school students. Since its inception in February this year, BasicFirst has grown to about 18 locations and 700 employees with close to 20,000 paid subscribers for its 'Doubt Clearing Programme' and 'Rent-a-Tab' service. It plans to make the 'LIVE Online Classes' available in nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telegu, Oriya, Bengali and Marathi, within the next three months, a statement said.

"We have always believed that every student needs personal attention for doubt free learning hence we have developed this latest offering. Our LIVE online classes will allow students to get that personalised learning experience from the best teachers of the country, at the comfort of their home," BasicFirst founder and CEO Randhir Kumar said.

US firm Firework forays into India * Firework, a social mobile video app for iOS and Android devices, on Monday announced its foray into the Indian market.

Firework is part of a suite of apps created by Loop Now Technologies, Inc. in Redwood City, California (Silicon Valley) based incubator start-up that focuses on next-gen consumer mobile applications. In India, Firework will focus on working with some of the biggest names in entertainment and already has content from ALTBalaji, Hindustan Times among others and the company will debut many interesting features in the coming months to its Indian users, a statement said.



Kaiterra launches air quality monitor in India * Kaiterra on Monday announced the launch of its Laser Egg+ CO2 air quality monitor.

The indoor air quality monitor measures carbon dioxide levels, in addition to four other indicators—PM2.5, air quality index, temperature, and humidity, a statement said. "We are pleased to launch the Laser Egg+ CO2 in India, a product that is designed for a growing need we've seen in the Indian market. High CO2 levels is a common problem indoors, especially in bedrooms, classrooms, and workspaces," Kaiterra India CEO Nita Soans said.

