OSRAM Advanced Lighting Invigorates the Beijing Daxing International Airport

On September 30th, the long-awaited Beijing Daxing International Airport will make its debut and then becomes the largest of its sort on the planet. With a total investment of 79.98 billion Chinese Yuan, it took 4 years to complete. Expectations are it will initially accommodate at least 100 million passengers a year with an area of 1.4 million square meters and a central atrium equivalent to the Water Cube stadium. OSRAM connected green lighting solution invigorates this mega structure by giving it a light-filled and people-centric indoor space.

People's comfort and energy efficiency are the primary challenges for indoor lighting in massive structures. And the solution is intelligence. The customized LED luminaires from OSRAM come in various color temperatures to fit demands by different areas, e.g. a refreshing 5000K for the check-in area whereas a warmer 4000K for the resting districts. UGR is lowered to below 19 to eliminate glare and discomfort to the human eye.

Beyond uniformity and pleasure to the eye, the lighting system aims to make the Airport a greener infrastructure as well. Via a DALI protocol, the LED lights interconnect with the vast KNX control system throughout the overall structure and allow the central control room to manage each individual unit like the cockpit of a space shuttle monitoring the whole vehicle. Brightnesses, working hours and working units can be pre-set to meet desired effects. Such an advanced mega-system benefits the airport management with a considerable power consumption reduction by 2/3 compared to traditional mechanisms.

"We make the world's construction miracle a reality, with our lighting devices, technology, and services," OSRAM China Sales Head Charles Han assured his team's expertise. "It once again proves our responsiveness to megaprojects, and our solution's power to boost urban development. We take it as glory to drive the Golden Phoenix's (the Airport) successful take-off and redefine the right lighting for modern aviation facilities."

