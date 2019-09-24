Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 2.5 to Rs 2,075 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday tracking an upbeat trend in physical market on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for December delivery were trading up by Rs 2.5, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 2,075 per quintal with an open interest of 44,050 lots.

Similarly, contracts for January next year traded up by Rs 10.5, or 0.52 per cent, at Rs 2,045 per quintal in 16,060 business lots.

