Book on Bigbasket's journey to success offers tips on entrepreneurship

Through the success story of hyper-local grocery delivery company Bigbasket, a new book will offer tips, while listing out the dos' and don'ts of running a profitable start-up. "Saying No to Jugaad: The Making of Bigbasket", the book, part memoir and part how-to guide, is written by T N Hari and M S Subramanian, both currently working for Bigbasket.

According to publishers Bloomsbury, the book tells the story of "real people and a real company with real flaws but also several great ideas and moments". It is "not a panegyric about the founders or the company", they added.

Founded in December 2011 by Hari Menon, V S Sudhakar, Vipul Parekh, Abhinay Choudhari, and V S Ramesh, BigBasket has already positioned itself as the largest grocery delivery firm and now operates across 32 cities, with an annual revenue of Rs 350 - 400 crore. "The book busts some of the common myths around e-commerce businesses and describes the evolution of grocery as the mother of all categories in this sector. It also is the story of how start-ups go through different distinct stages as they evolve and mature," Bloomsbury said.

Entertaining and anecdotal, the book has also been endorsed by Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, Executive Chairman of Wipro Rishad Premji, and Global CEO and MD of Tata Steel T V Narendran among others. "... A seasoned founding team, humility and collaboration and an eye for detail have catapulted Bigbasket into the front line of India’s online grocery market. I would strongly recommend this as a must-read for all aspiring as well as established entrepreneurs," read a blurb given by Nilkeni.

The book will be released on October 18.

