Chinese firm Vivo on Tuesday launched new smartphone 'U10', priced at Rs 8,990 onwards, as the company looks to strengthen position in the sub-Rs 12,000 category in the Indian market. The company, which competes with players like Xiaomi and Samsung, said the online-only device will go on sale from September 28.

"The first product in this series - U10 - has the best in class features in the sub-Rs 12,000 category and will play an essential role in solidifying our online presence in the Indian market," vivo India Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya told reporters here. The U10 features 6.35-inch display, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB memory, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 8MP front and 13MP+8MP+2M rear camera setup, and 5,000 mAh battery.

* * * * * Tech implementation key to compete in on-demand economy: Zebra study

Businesses are increasingly looking at automation and other new technologies to enhance worker performance in their warehouses for faster delivery to end-customers, a report by Zebra Technologies Corporation said on Tuesday. The study analysed over 300 businesses in the Asia Pacific region across manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, post and parcel delivery and wholesale distribution industries for their current and planned strategies to modernise warehouses, distribution centres and fulfilment centres.

"Warehousing, distribution and fulfilment operations are undergoing a modern-day makeover as they transform to meet the growing needs of the world’s on-demand economy," said Aik Jin, Tan, Vertical Solutions Lead - Manufacturing and Transportation and Logistics (APAC) for Zebra Technologies. * * * *

* Myntra partners Tissot Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Tuesday said it has partnered Tissot to enable Indian shoppers to purchase the Swiss firm's premium watches online.

Tissot's latest timepieces from its collections - Touch Collection, T-Sport, T-Lady, T-Classic, Heritage, T-Gold, and Special Collections - will be available on Myntra, a statement said. These watches will be priced Rs 15,000 onwards.

"Watches are a fast growing category for us and we are excited to launch Tissot on our platform today. Myntra's popularity, reach and trust, makes it an ideal platform for discerning watch lovers to choose and pick from their favourite collection," Myntra Jabong Head Amar Nagaram said.

