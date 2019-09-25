Johnson Controls Reiterates its Commitment to Sustainability by Promoting the Performance Challenge Awards and Leadership Awards at IGBC 2019

Johnson Controls, the global leader in Building Technologies and Solutions, will participate in the 17th Green Building Congress 2019 to be held in Hyderabad International Convention Centre from 26 - 28 September. The theme of IGBC this year is, 'Green Built Environment for the People and the Planet'.

The Green Building Conference focuses on bringing leaders for a knowledge exchange on the importance of building and sustaining for new and emerging India as well as addresses opportunities and challenges in the sector. In this context, Visal Leng, President, APAC, Johnson Controls will be speaking about the Smart Livable City and how India can leverage best practices in building technology and digital solutions available in other countries to create more sustainable communities and cities.

Speaking on the collaboration with IGBC,Shrikant Bapat, General Manager, Building Technologies & Solutions, Johnson Controls, India,commented, "We are glad that the Government of India's milestone of reaching USD 5 trillion economy will see huge investments in infrastructure, digitization and job creation. This brings us one step closer to implementing a variety of building technologies and digital solutions to make our cities smarter and safer." He further added, "In this spirit, we are sponsoring two important category awards - Green Performance Challenge Awards and Leadership Awards this year at the Congress. In continuation with our efforts to provide future ready sustainable products and solutions to customers, we are glad to be supporting these awards which is in line with our global commitment to sustainability."

Johnson Controls, which has been present in India since 1995, is the leading end-to-end technology, solutions and services provider for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, controls, fire, security and retail systems. Other Johnson Controls relationships include Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited.

Link to IGBC: https://igbc.in/igbc/openGreenBuildingRegS1.htm?

