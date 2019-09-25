Plan to train 10K more food vendors on hygiene, FSSAI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is planning to launch an initiative to enforce dietary guidelines, involving reduction of trans-fatty acids (TFAs), salt and sugar in commercially available foods in Telangana, a senior official said on Wednesday. "We are inviting the groups and associations of oil and fats manufacturers for understanding the challenges in implementation of this mission, Dr K Shankar, Director, Office of the Commissioner of Food Safety, said.

He was speaking at a Media Dialogue on Hypertension Management and Elimination of Trans Fatty Acids in Telangana organised by Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation Consumer Voice. Shankar said in Telangana more than 2,000 street food vendors have been trained and they are planning to train another 10,000 food vendors, food business operators about the 'Eat Right Movement', about trans-fatty acids, on the hygiene issue and about FSSAI regulation related to street food vending.

He said strict implementation of regulations of FSSAI can sharply reduce heart diseases caused by TFAs in foods. Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department A Santhi Kumari said a three-pronged approach, comprising early screening through outreach followed by dispensation of secondary and tertiary medical care, adopted by the state government has proved effective in managing hypertension.

Emphasising the need to adopt a focused and co-ordinated approach in addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), several speakers said there is an urgent need to step up efforts to effectively tackle serious health problems caused by hypertension..

