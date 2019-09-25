Business Briefs

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced introduction of its developer programme and grant aimed at incentivising Indian innovators and developers to build futuristic mobility applications and experiences. The programme has been launched in collaboration with leading technology companies such as SAP, Cognizant, Adobe, Airtel, TomTom and Unlimit, the company said.

The company programme also brings in TiE Delhi NCR as the ecosystem partner. Shortlisted ideas will receive specialised, high-level mentoring and networking opportunities to assist with the practical development of the solution, business plan and modelling, testing facilities, go-to-market strategy, the company added.

