US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as Trump impeachment threat weighs

U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump unnerved investors, but losses were limited as Nike and tobacco stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.94 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 26,866.71. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.75 points, or 0.06%, at 2,968.35. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.97 points, or 0.04%, to 7,990.66 at the opening bell.

