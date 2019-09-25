RC issued against developer over Rs 73 cr dues: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority on Wednesday issued a recovery certificate against developer Paras Seasons Haven over dues of Rs 73.36 crore, officials said. The RC has been issued in connection with payment default on a property in Sector 168 allotted under Group Housing category, the officials said.

"The RC was issued on orders by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari who is reviewing status of major defaulters in the city," the authority said in a statement. "Earlier also notices were issued to Paras Seasons Haven but it has failed to clear total dues of Rs 73.36 crore. Now an RC has been issued against the developer under UP Urban Planning Act, 1973 and UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976," it added.

