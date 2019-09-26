Two organizations join forces to ensure more housing repairs for whānau

Te Puni Kōkiri and the Māori Trustee are joining forces to ensure more housing repairs take place for whānau Māori, says the Minister of Māori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by new Te Puni Kōkiri Toihautū, Dave Samuels, and the Māori Trustee/ Te Tumu Paeroa Toihautū, Dr. Charlotte Severne.

The two organizations will now jointly fund projects in Te Tai Tokerau and Te Tai Rāwhiti through the existing Māori Housing Network, utilizing Te Puni Kōkiri' s strength within its regional teams.

Minister Mahuta says the new relationship will mean that now more safe housing can be provided to our whānau well-being.

"It's a new approach based on a common objective to impact on issues for whānau that need support and assistance for repairs and maintenance.

"Te Puni Kōkiri and the Māori Trustee have made a mutual commitment to advance the housing aspirations of whānau Māori where warm, safe and affordable housing is a reality for everyone."

Dr. Charlotte Severne says this partnership is a sign of many more initiatives to come.

"We are looking forward to working alongside Te Puni Kōkiri to ensure more whānau homes are repaired in Te Tai Tokerau and Te Tai Rāwhiti."

The Māori Trustee will contribute $2 million to support the housing repairs programme that has already changed the lives of many whānau across the motu.

"The repair and maintenance initiative has supported nearly 1000 whānau owned homes across the country.

"We have seen health, employment, and social outcomes improve for whānau, happy children and kaumātua.

"This approach is whānau centered, community-supported and now is one that has been further enhanced through smart collaboration and partnership," says Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)