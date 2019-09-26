Megacon - A fusion of Art, Gaming and Beauty at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

Time to cure hangover of the successful and rocking celebration of Animecon manoeuvre with the next entertainment activities of the Megacon

Shoppers can come and explore the opportunity to experience the best of pop culture with the Gamecon and K-Beautycon under one roof from the 27th of September – 8th of October, 2019 at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla. Customers can get their creative juices flowing with various contests and workshops organized on each weekend based on Beauty and Gaming. So everyone needs to save their dates to shop, have fun and engage in several activities.

Gamecon – Bring your A-game to compete

A hub to celebrate the spirits of Esports which is becoming a global phenomenon. Visitors will be able to participate in competitions from Retro Challenge, Street Fighter to Tekken and Mortal Kombatt. The event will also focus on encouraging voice in the field with several prizes & hampers to be won.

K-Beautycon – Learn new beauty regimes all the way from Korea

It is a celebration of beauty, art, and aestheticism. It's not a collection of brands but a celebration of cosmetic philosophy. This event will showcase some leading Korean Beauty brands for the first time under one roof. The event will feature a series of Talks, Panel Discussion, and Workshops with celebrated Bloggers & Influencers during the three-day event. It is the leading torch bearer and mecca for the new age cohort of the Insta Generation.

Shoppers can book their slot and celebrate the knowledge and progress at this fusion of Art, Gaming and Beauty: www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai/promo/megacon

Gamecon - 27th - 29th September

27th September

3 pm – 8 pm

Retro Gaming | Casual Play All Day, Street Fighter V | Casual Play All Day and many more

28th September

12 pm – 8 pm

Retro Gaming | Casual Play All Day, Table Top Gaming | Casual Play and others

29th September

11:30 am – 4 pm

Retro Gaming | Casual Play All Day, Mortal Kombat || | Casual Play & Competition and others

K-Beautycon - 4th - 6th October

4th October

4.00 pm – 7:45 pm

K-Beauty Street - Limese, Sappho, Care & Class, Organic Riot, Cosrx, AbyBom & more, K-Beauty Demonstration and the fuss about K-Beauty and many more

5th October

4.00 pm - 7 pm

Make your own K-beauty skincare routine, Skin care Masterclass by Clover Wotton & Care & Class and others

6th October

4.00 pm – 8 pm

Skincare myth buster with Dermatologist, Make your own K-Beauty routine contest and others

About Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity has been touted as the leading destination for shopping, dining and entertainment in the city. The mall provides its customers the best international brands, offers, contests and a holistic shopping experience.

Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World, and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, Bombay Coffee House, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chili's and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events that are regularly hosted. It's accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in.

Fashion is about constant reinvention. It's about design evolution and sophisticated comfort. No one understands this better than Phoenix Marketcity, the definitive shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Mumbai. With its fusion of fashion, food, fun, culture and ambience, Phoenix Marketcity heralds a new era for destination shopping in Mumbai for the entire family.

The destination mall is on LBS Marg, not too far from Bandra – Kurla Complex. It's a quick drive from the domestic and international airports, and is well – connected by the Eastern Freeway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Santacruz – Chembur Link Road, and by the Mumbai metro.

