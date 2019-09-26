Aluminium futures ease on low demand

Aluminium prices eased by 55 paise to Rs 134.80 per kg on Thursday as participants were engaged in reducing their positions, tracking a weak trend at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in September declined by 55 paise, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 134.80 per kg, in a business turnover of 84 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October weakened by 40 paise, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 137.50 per kg in 430 lots. Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on the back of easing demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

