Transsion aims at 10pc offline smartphone market share

The Chinese mobile handset major Transsion has resorted to aggressive pricing strategy with its smartphone brand 'Techno' to increase its offline market share to at least 10 per cent, a company official said on Thursday. The handset maker's market share in the offline space is currently restricted at 5 per cent, he said.

"The immediate target is to ramp up our offline smartphone market share to at least 10 per cent," Transsion CEO Arijeet Talapatra told PTI. In order to tap the price-sensitive market in the offline segment, the 'Techno' introduced a new sub-brand 'Spark' which will be priced between Rs 5,499 and Rs 8,000 range. The company claimed 'Spark Go', a variant of the brand, was launched at the lowest price with dot-notch display.

A new model 'Hot 8' at Rs 6,999 under its 'Infinix' brand, available only on the e-commerce platform, has also been introduced. The company believes that the model is the "most economical value-for-money handset" in the online marketplace. "Our core focus is on sub-Rs 10,000 segment which is recession-proof. This strategy will help us gaining market share in the smartphone market," he said.

The mobile maker is targeting customers in the tier II and III cities to acquire larger pie of the mobile handset market as well as protecting its margins, the company official said. Transsion's regional sales head Amritakhya Mitter said the eastern market is "good" and holds potential to help the company for achieving higher market share.

He said the marketing team had been strengthened and expanded. The company is also expanding its retailers' network significantly both at the local and national level, Mitter said.

At the national level, the mobile maker is looking at 50,000 retailers footprint in the next one year, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)