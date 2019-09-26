Nigeria: NCDMB expresses opposition towards creation of Local Content Boards

During a recent Media Engagement meeting held in Abuja, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote expressed his opposition towards the creation of multiple Local Content Boards.

According to him, "the NCDMB can modify its templates to suit other sectors. In our view, this is the prudent way to expand and entrench local Content regime in Nigeria." The National Assembly plans to develop the extant Local Content Act 2010 to include other sectors of the economy for further domiciliation of contracts.

All signs now point to Nigeria strengthening its Local Content implementation and serving as an example in Local Content Policy for other African countries. Celebrating the successes of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 9 years after its implementation, the industry now confronts new prospects of growth.

Nigeria – having just signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) – is one of the latest African nations to join the entity of 54 African Union States that seek to reduce the economic barriers in pursuit of creating an Africa-wide customs union.

Engr. Wabote also perceives joining the entity as a source of benefits for local oil and gas service companies without threatening national sovereignty.

He said, "if you take the population of Africa and the potential market and given the general level of development of countries, the sky is the limit for any manufacturer that makes the right investment, has the right quality and partnerships."

A focus on shortening the contracting cycle, sectorial and market linkages and effective monitoring of local content delivery in the country has characterized Nigeria's Local Content agenda in recent years.

Communicating the plan for further Nigerian Content development will be the priority at the 9th Practical Nigerian Content Forum. Engr. Simbi Wabote will join over 600 industry stakeholders at the four-day Practical Nigerian Content Forum on 2 – 5 December in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, Nigeria. The Forum is recognized as the leading platform to engage government and industry players from across the value chain to maximize business opportunities and increase Nigerian Content implementation. Convene with senior government representatives and the entire oil and gas value chain to discuss the keys to unlocking the industry's potential through Nigerian Content at the 9th Practical Nigerian Content Forum.

(With Inputs from APO)