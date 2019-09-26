NALCO launches new product 'Aluminium Alloy AA 1200'

Aluminium major NALCO on Thursday said it has added a new downstream product 'Aluminium Alloy 1200 (AA 1200)' to its product range, in a boost to the Make in India initiative. AA 1200 unveiled by the Navaratna PSU has wide application in manufacturing of LED lamp cap, NALCO said in a statement here.

"At NALCO, we continue to diversify and focus on expanding our markets with new product launches. In a competitive environment, this new product AA 1200 will help develop new markets and increase the Company's profitability, NALCO's CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said. He said the smelter team of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) at Angul has worked hard to introduce a quality product that will add to the company's growing stature in the national and global market.

Commercial production of this futuristic alloy started from August, 2019 at the smelter plant. This alloy is similar to alloy AA 1100. Commercial aluminum alloy grade 1200 has high corrosion resistance and boasts of high thermal conductivity and reflectivity, NALCO release said. The alloy has a 99 per cent minimum requirement for aluminium content and yet, is still classed as a non-heat treatable commercially pure aluminium. With the commercial production of alloy AA 1200, there will be substantial saving on usage of copper, which is expensive, it said.

NALCO has already developed the market for this alloy and will be branding this product soon, it said. The first consignment of the new product was flagged off at the Rolling Plant in smelter, Angul on September 24, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)