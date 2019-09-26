OnePlus 7T price revealed; early access for Amazon Prime users - Twitter

The mega launch event of OnePlus 7T is now live and many people are claiming in their tweets that an Amazon notification has revealed the OnePlus 7T price. Amazon Prime users will also get early access to OnePlus 7T, the tweets, along with the screenshot of notification said. The authenticity of screenshots could not be immediately confirmed.

OnePlus is also launch OnePlus 7T Pro at the event and both models are pack Snapdragon 855 SoC, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, AMOLED screens, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a fast-charging battery.