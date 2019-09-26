International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Senators press Trump administration on India pecan tariff

PTI Carlsbad
Updated: 26-09-2019 21:01 IST
Senators press Trump administration on India pecan tariff

Carlsbad, Sep 26 (AP) New Mexico's US senators want the Trump administration to defend the state's pecan growers from tariffs during ongoing trade negotiations with India. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall recently signed on to a bipartisan letter from 12 senators urging US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to negotiate a lift of a trade barrier.

Records show India charges a 36% tariff on pecan imports, while other tree nuts such as pistachios and almonds are charged tariff rates of 10 per cent or less. New Mexico became the largest pecan-producing state last year, after Hurricane Michael ravaged Georgia's crop.

New Mexico was estimated to have produced about 90 million pounds of pecans in 2018, down about 2 million from 2017. (AP) PMS PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019