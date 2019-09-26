JLR unveils new design centre for Jaguar brand

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday inaugurated new dedicated design studio for its Jaguar brand, bringing the entire design elements of the marquee brand under one roof for the first time in its 84-year long history. The 'Heart Space', a collaborative hub at the centre of the new Jaguar Design studio, brings together diverse and creative 280-strong team as it designs future generations of Jaguars.

The new centre with a floor area of over 12,000 square metres is bigger by 33 per cent of the total previous studio space based in Whitley, the home of Jaguar Design since 1985. The new centre has a bespoke working environment for interior, exterior and colour and materials teams, plus design visualisation and design technical disciplines, the company said.

"Jaguar has a unique heritage as a design-led brand and this will always to be a central pillar of our DNA," Jaguar Design Director Julian Thomson said here. The design values and philosophy that were created by Jaguar's founder, Sir William Lyons, remain the same and this building will allow the company to design the very best cars for customers, far into the future, he added.

The studio has designers from across the globe and from a range of industry backgrounds, including fashion, watch-making, sports and gaming. It also houses custom-made clay modelling machines allowing 20 models to be worked on at once, virtual reality (VR) systems and an digital display wall.

"The whole studio has been conceived to refine the design process and make it even more dynamic while maintaining the heart and soul of Jaguar," Alister Whelan, Interior Design Director, Jaguar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)