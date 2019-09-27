UK tanker held in Iran leaves Bandar Abbas port -Refinitiv data

The British-flagged Stena Impero tanker, which was detained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in July, has started moving and exited the Bandar Abbas port on Friday, according to Refinitiv ship-tracking data.

The Stena Impero was detained in the Strait of Hormuz waterway for alleged marine violations two weeks after Britain seized an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar. That vessel was released in August.

