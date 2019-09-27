Detained British tanker leaves port on Friday, Iran maritime officials say

Detained British tanker Stena Impero began moving from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters at 9 a.m. Iran time on Friday, the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran said.

The judicial file on the vessel is still open and the process of looking into "violations" committed by the ship continues, the agency said in a statement.

