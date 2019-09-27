Mphasis sets up new facility in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI): Mphasis, a Bangaluru-based information technology solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, inaugurated a new facility here on Friday, as part of a plan to expand its footprint in the city. The new centre would help build on the work the company does across verticals and a wide spectrum of 'next-gen' technologies, chief executive officer and director of Mphasis Nitin Rakesh said in a press release.

"Hyderabad is fast emerging as the leading centre for tech opportunities with its large pool of skilled talent. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the IT minister (KT Rama Rao) for helping us set the foundation three years ago and for his continued interest in Mphasiss growth," Rakesh said. The Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, inaugurating the facility, said Telangana has always endeavoured to promote progress and development by encouraging investment in key sectors such as information technology.

"As a state, we continue to welcome interest from innovators globally to capitalise on the available tech talent in the city. I had the privilege of inaugurating the Mphasis maiden facility back in 2016 and am immensely pleased to see them expand base here," he said. Mphasis has 26,000 employees globally and 80 per cent of the business originated from the USA, 12 per cent from Europe and the rest of the world about eight per cent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)