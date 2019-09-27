MulticoreWare inks pact with Uhnder Chennai, Sep27(PTI): MulticoreWare Inc., a provider of software development services, on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Uhnder to help drive software and hardware development of the latter's radar technology. The collaboration entails MulticoreWare operating offshore development centres for Uhnder and working with it and its customers on radar-related development and support, a company statement said.

The Uhnder offshore development centres operating at MulticoreWare would recruit engineers to perform chip development, software and algorith development, it said. "Because of MulticoreWare's flexibility and agility plus their ability to quickly scale, we are able to work with them on high-value projects that span the gamut from chip to hardware to software to testing," Uhnder CEO and co-founder Manju Hegde said.

MulticoreWare's ecosystem supports Uhnder's activities across the board. In addition to the offshore development operations, MulticoreWare has collaborated in several key product development efforts. "We are excited to support Uhnder and continue to augment their very talented engineering team long term as we scale together and bring on new customers," MulticoreWare's business unit head for autonomous vehicle and automotive, Benjamin May said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)