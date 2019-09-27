Future Consumer Ltd on Friday said it has bought out its JV partner's 50 per cent stake in Genoa Rice Mills, making it its wholly-owned subsidiary. The company has acquired shares by way of an all-cash deal, it said in a regulatory filing. "FCL Tradevest, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Future Consumer, has entered into definitive agreement and has acquired 50 per cent stake in Genoa Rice Mills Private from the joint venture partner," said Future group in a regulatory filing.

It further added, "Pursuant to the same, Genoa has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of FCL Tradevest and consequently a step-down subsidiary of the company." PTI

* * * * Oppo inks pact with Kerala govt to boost start-up ecosystem

* Oppo India on Friday announced its partnership with the Kerala government to strengthen the start-up ecosystem in the state. "With this association, Oppo will collaborate with KSUM (Kerala Start-up Mission) to extend support to the tech start-ups and stimulate incubation activity in Kerala," according to a release by the company.

The partnership is aimed at invigorating start-ups and creating a healthy ecosystem for students, entrepreneurs and the start-up cohort in the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)