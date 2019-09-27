UP means a land of unlimited possibilities: Adityanath

Inviting entrepreneurs to invest in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government has improved the law and order set up and infrastructure there. Interacting with a group of Delhi-based entrepreneurs, he said UP today means a land of unlimited possibilities.

He also asserted that Uttar Pradesh will become a USD one trillion economy by 2024. For achieving the goal, the government is creating the right environment, a statement from the state government said.

Responding to a question, Adityanath said that the rapid pace of development of the state today is a result of improved infrastructure and better law and order situation in the state. "Today the connectivity of Uttar Pradesh also is much better. Work is going on Purvanchal Expressway and is likely to be completed by August 2020. Apart from this, work will be started soon on Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway," he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government is also taking help from the experts of IIMs to speed up the pace of economic development. Adityanath said his government has taken steps towards improving law and order.

During previous governments, entrepreneurs were harassed and money was extorted, he claimed. "Today, due to the fear of law among criminals, entrepreneurs are relieved and are confident of their investment," he said.

