Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 22-km stretch of Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Monday

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 22-km long stretch from Dasna to Hapur of Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Monday. "Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Delhi-Meerut Expressway package-3 on the 30th of September, 2019. Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh will be present on the occasion," an official statement said.

The 82-kilometer long Delhi-Meerut Expressway connects Delhi with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh. A sum of Rs 8,346 crore is likely to be spent on the project. The third package from Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur is over 22 km long, with a civil cost of Rs 1,989 crore. This 6-lane section has 2+2 lane service roads on either sides, and a 4.68-km long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa.

The project involves construction of a major bridge across Upper Ganga Canal, seven new minor bridges, a flyover at Hapur bypass, 11 vehicular underpasses, two pedestrian underpasses, two foot overbridges, six major junctions and 105 minor junctions. The project will help in decongesting National Capital Region (NCR) and bring significant reduction in pollution level. It will also lead to reduction in travel time by more than an hour.

The 4.68-km long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa has been conferred Gold Medal for innovation in construction technology. The Pilkhuwa Viaduct has also been awarded as outstanding concrete structure of western UP. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway project is being implemented in four packages – an 8.72 km long 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Ghazipur border, already completed in June 2018 under Phase-I, a 19.28 km long 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Ghazipur border to Dasna in UP which is 60 per cent done under Phase-II, a 22.23 km long 6-lane NH 24 with 2+2 lane service roads on either sides from Dasna to Hapur in UP, which is being inaugurated on Monday under Phase-III, and a 31.78 km long greenfield 6-lane expressway from Hapur to Meerut, work on which is 57 per cent done under Phase-IV.

