Nature-friendly, socially impactful products showcased at Huddle Expo 2019

SmartGro, a smart irrigation system that drips water adequately based on the nature of the soil and crops, was one of the highlights among the nature-friendly products on display at the 'Huddle Expo 2019' which concluded on Saturday. Sand smart micro-organism removing bottles made of the nano-fibre membrane was another highlight at the two-day exposition held near here.

Aimed at promoting tech startups, the event, attended by over 20 startups, witnessed an array of products reflecting sustainable goals. The expo brought together industry leaders and decision-makers and offered an ideal platform for the startups to promote their products and services.

The SmartGro system comprises moisture sensors, controllers, watering kits, and a precise triggering mechanism that irrigates the farm based on the needs of respective crops, which, in turn, helps in preventing the wastage of water. Lamaaras smart bottle made of the nano-fibre membrane was another nature-friendly product that drew the attention of the visitors.

The filter, using nanotechnology, has a pore size of 0.2 microns, and can remove 99.99 percent of micro-organisms such as bacteria and protozoa. A digital arts academy for the hearing impaired Daad.io, which aspires to ease the challenges that the hearing impaired face on educational platforms and startups focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-based products also took part in the event.

One such product was NiX Road Intelligence which uses AI and IoT in predicting road accidents. It uses accident prediction models developed by various roadways entities to estimate the expected accident frequencies and to identify geometric, environmental and operational factors that are associated with the occurrence of accidents.

Smart switching modules, developed by IoE startup HASHh Automations, added variety to this year's expo. Equipped with sensors and energy monitors, the module is remote controlled.

New-age digital banking platform Open also made an impressive presence at the expo. Opens neo-banking platform offers everything from bulk payouts to automated accounting.

The expo was part of Huddle Kerala 2019 which is the focal point for tech startups and other relevant stakeholders of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including the government, investors, mentors, and industry. A panel discussion, held as part of the conference, dwelt on adequate encouragement that should be given at the grassroots-level to girls to foster their potential for pursuing technology, thus increasing the number of female entrepreneurs in the country.

The discussion on 'She is the Boss, She Loves Tech,' held on the sidelines of the concluding day of Huddle Kerala 2019 saw participants saying the representation of women in the technology sector was minuscule now.

