REFILE-U.S. Treasury says no plans to block Chinese listings 'at this time' -Bloomberg

The United States does not currently plan to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a U.S. Treasury official.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," Bloomberg quoted https://bloom.bg/2obHkDb Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley as saying. Reuters reported on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges in a move that would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)