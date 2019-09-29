International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 29-09-2019 04:36 IST
REFILE-U.S. Treasury says no plans to block Chinese listings 'at this time' -Bloomberg

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The United States does not currently plan to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a U.S. Treasury official.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," Bloomberg quoted https://bloom.bg/2obHkDb Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley as saying. Reuters reported on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges in a move that would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

