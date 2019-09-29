Fire breaks out in Saudi's Haramain train station, no injury reports

A fire broke out in the Haramain high-speed rail station in Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah, the country's civil defense service said on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, the civil defense said in a tweet.

The 6.7 billion euro ($7.3 billion), 450 km (280 miles) Haramain Railway linking the two holiest cities in Islam, Mecca and Medina, with the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, was opened in September last year.

