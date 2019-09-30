Glenmark Receives Approval From Russian Ministry of Healthcare to Market Montlezir (Levocetirizine+Montelukast) Film-coated Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a research-led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Healthcare, Russia to market Montlezir (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride 5mg + Montelukast Sodium 10mg) film-coated tablets as a prescription product for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients above 15 years of age. Montlezir is expected to be available in the Russian market in Q3 FY 2019-20.

"Glenmark has built strong capabilities in the area of respiratory and is among the leading players in this therapy area across several markets globally. Russia is one of the key markets for us and we are consistently looking to expand our product portfolio. We believe that approval for Montlezir will help enhance our presence in this segment," said Csaba Kantor, Senior Vice President and Head - Asia, Russia & CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

"Allergic rhinitis affects a significant number of people in Russia, and we already have a number of products in our portfolio for the treatment of this condition. The approval to market Montlezir will further strengthen our company's position in this segment and we are delighted to be able to bring new products to the market for patients suffering from this condition," said Oxana Pozdnyakova, Vice President and Business Head - Russia, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

According to IQVIA, Glenmark ranked 47th in the retail segment of the Russian pharmaceutical market as of MAT July 2019. In the respiratory space, Glenmark continues to secure a strong position and ranked 4th amongst the companies present in the expectorants market in Russia as of MAT July 2019. The company is ranked 10th in the retail dermatology market in the country.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a research-driven, global, integrated pharmaceutical organization. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). Glenmark is a leading player in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory.

The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including India. Glenmark has 16 manufacturing facilities across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the US and Western European markets. The API business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India.

