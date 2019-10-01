UK to fly back 7,000 people as Thomas Cook repatriation efforts enter 2nd week

Britain's Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday said 39 flights are scheduled to bring back a further 7,000 people to the country after the Thomas Cook collapse, as the operation enters its second week.

So far 115,000 customers of a total of more than 150,000 passengers have returned in the largest peacetime repatriation 'Operation Matterhorn', which was launched on Sept 23.

