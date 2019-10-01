The Journey of I-Alpha That Began in September 2009 Has Successfully Completed 10 Years

Estee is registered with SEBI as a Portfolio Management Service provider and a broker. The company offers investment products in the Indian equity and futures markets and has recently launched a fintech product for retail customers under the brand 'Gulaq'.

'10 YEARS of I-Alpha'

10 long-lasting years has a huge significance in every aspect, especially in the financial domain. Maintaining the dual-concept of consistency and performance is a tedious job, but with I-Alpha, the theory was something different.

I-Alpha is one of the top-performing arbitrage funds in India, perfectly powered by Estee Advisors which aims to deliver consistent track record with average annualized return (net of fees) of 13% since inception at a Sharpe of 3. Not to miss, this versatile product has a track record of consistently generating an average net return of 1.03% per month at low-volatility which means 120 months of NO negative return or loss since its inception. The milestone of I-Alpha continues to empower with its phenomenal results.

"I-Alpha was the first product Estee launched. We wanted to prove that a systematic computer-based investment can outperform human portfolio managers. 10-year track record of out-performance of I-Alpha is a testament of the growing significance of such disciplined algorithmic investment methods," - Sandeep Tyagi (Chairman & CEO Estee Advisors).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)