Now Connect to the Who's Who of Asia at the Click of a Button With SpeakIn

SpeakIn, an Indian startup launches Asia's largest tech-enabled platform for leading experts, speakers and thought leaders, opening the world's window to Asian expertise

SpeakIn, India's first and Asia's largest tech-enabled network of experts, speakers and thought leaders with over 15,000 illustrious names across 500 genres in its network, is set to become world's window to Asian expertise. SpeakIn's clients include world's leading business organizations, associations and investment management companies who use the SpeakIn platform to access curated experts for one-on-one discussions or to invite them as speakers for events and conferences among other forums.

Like its experts, an array of India's top business leaders has put its might behind the company. SpeakIn is one of the very few companies on the Indian start-up horizon which can boast of investors like Aditya Ghosh, CEO South Asia OYO, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield, Mohit Arora, Partner, Mondriaan Group Singapore, Padma Shri Dr. Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman Max Institute, Aarti Gupta, Chief Investment Officer, Jagran Group, and Ashish Kale, Managing Director Provincial Group among others.

Talking about his association with SpeakIn, Aditya comments, "SpeakIn's technology launch cannot be better timed. How to sieve through the sponsored, unverified and ever-expanding sea of information? Investors, corporations, academics and individual leaders continually seek primary, reliable, and customized expertise for their decision making, development, and strategic direction. This is where SpeakIn can create a mark by being a trusted partner for any organization or leader wanting to hear from the best of experts."

Having started as a purely offline model in 2016, SpeakIn, in the last year has built an open search-platform and simultaneously expanded its operations to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Singapore with Delhi as the base. Garnering an 8-digit turnover, the Company is expecting a 15x jump in the revenues this year riding on its proprietary tech-platform, and its global expansion into key Asian markets like Singapore and Hong Kong. The past quarter itself saw SpeakIn expanding its expert network to twelve countries in Asia including Sri Lanka, Israel, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Bangladesh, Philippines, and Vietnam. Singapore based private investor Mohit Arora reiterates his trust in SpeakIn, "The belief that SpeakIn was uniquely positioned to disrupt the way people connect with leading experts across Asia is what led to my early partnership with them."

Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield and one of SpeakIn's key investors resonates with the company's mission. He comments, "Verified knowledge is integral to the present global scenario of excessive information bias. SpeakIn is perfectly poised to capitalize on this unique opportunity based on its innovative business model."

As the next leap, SpeakIn plans to have an advanced AI-powered mobile and web interface where clients will be able to use multiple search parameters to find the right expert for their requirements. Ashish Kale, President FADA and one of SpeakIn's first investors, says, "Organizations are increasingly utilizing expert networks like SpeakIn to instantly get access to industry experts or to get answers to key questions. It's like calling a friend in the business. The results are quick, credible and actionable."

Currently www.SpeakIn.co hosts its wide-base of experts in a highly curated web platform, which is set to witness a marked increase with international expansion, while the continued focus remains on the quality of experts profiled. On-ground expansion in key markets is on the cards of the company which is backed by a strong compliance framework on data, privacy and IP across geographies, in-sync with the highest international standards.

Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and Managing Partner, SpeakIn, comments, "We are at a very exciting stage of our growth. It has always been our aim to make expert speakers available seamlessly across geographies. With our systematic and intelligent innovations, we hope to achieve the same and grow exponentially year on year. With the beta launch, we want to capitalize on our leadership position and become Asia's largest AI-enabled platform for expert speakers and the world's window to Asia - with highest quality and compliances at its core."

