DGTR launches online filing system for anti-dumping applications for speedy resolution

The commerce ministry's arm DGTR has launched an online system - ARTIS - for filing of anti-dumping applications by domestic industry with an aim to facilitate speedy resolution of dumping issues. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in a trade notice has said ARTIS (Applications for Remedies in Trade for Indian Industry and other Stakeholders) is developed for filing of applications, responses and other related submissions with respect to various trade remedial measures.

The directorate is an investigation arm of the ministry which deals with anti-dumping duty, safeguard duty, and countervailing duty. These duties are trade remedy measures, provided under an agreement of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to its member countries.

They are used to provide a level playing field to domestic industry in case of dumping of goods, significant increase in imports and subsidised imports. "As a measure of facilitating speedy resolution to the injury faced by Indian domestic industry and to increase the accessibility of directorate to all the stakeholders, an online filing system called ARTIS is being developed for filing of applications, responses and other related submissions with respect to various trade remedial measures," the DGTR said.

It said the online system is presently functional for filing of applications by domestic industry in original investigation and concluding investigation of anti-dumping cases. The modules for other types of applications like mid- term review, new-shipper review, anti-circumvention, and for filing of responses by exporters, importers, users within anti-dumping and modules for anti-subsidy, safeguard and quantitative restriction cases will be launched shortly.

In 2018-19, DGTR had initiated 24 anti-dumping (both fresh and review) investigations and issued final findings in 50 such cases. During the same fiscal, it started five countervailing duty probes while one safeguard measure investigation was also finalised during the period.

