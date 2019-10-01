Dr Lal PathLabs to acquire 70 pc stake in Amins Pathology Referral Laboratory

Diagnostic chain Dr Lal PathLabs on Tuesday said the board of its arm PathLabs Unifiers has approved acquisition of 70 per cent stake in Amins Pathology Referral Laboratory to strengthen its presence in Gujarat. "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of a proprietorship concern, 'Amins Pathology Referral Laboratory' by our subsidiary PathLabs Unifiers Pvt Ltd which operates diagnostics networks in Vadodara, Gujarat," Dr Lal PathLabs CEO Om Manchanda said.

The acquisition will further strengthen the company's network in Gujarat and adjoining areas, he added. Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs on Tuesday closed at Rs 1,367.20 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.52 per cent from its previous close.

