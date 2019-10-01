Yes Bank down? Many report problems with app, online banking

Yes Bank servers seem to be down on Tuesday with many users reporting problems while doing online transactions. Users are reporting problems while doing transactions through the mobile app, Netbanking, and even UPIs.

Users were also not able to check their account balance until the time of filing this report. Many users have taken to Twitter asking if Yes Bank is down.

Their netbanking and UPI is down. — Angellica Aribam (@AngellicAribam) October 1, 2019

@YESBANK why is your server down ...? — That Thin Guy (@ThatThinGuy_) October 1, 2019

Testing the problem at our end, the Devdiscourse team was unable to access the Yes Bank app neither on Android nor on iOS. Other services like Netbanking and UPI also seem to be down.

Responding to the "Yes Bank down" tweets, the bank confirmed that they are facing technical issues while assuring that services will resume shortly.

The problems with Yes Bank servers come as it's stock price crashed to an all-time low of Rs 32.20 per share.

Update: Online banking operations of many private lenders have been affected in the latest blackout. Economic Times reports that apart from Yes Bank, other banks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are also facing similar issues.