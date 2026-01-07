Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Yemen's STC Leader's Disappearance

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, has left for an undisclosed location. He missed a flight to Riyadh, where a forum on the southern issue was planned, potentially easing regional tensions.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), has reportedly fled to an undisclosed location, bypassing a scheduled flight to Riyadh. This unexpected move has sparked curiosity and concerns among political analysts and coalition members.

According to the Saudi-backed coalition, al-Zubaidi was supposed to travel to Saudi Arabia, where a forum was expected to address Yemen's southern issue. This initiative was seen as a constructive step towards resolving ongoing regional conflicts.

The absence of al-Zubaidi from the Riyadh-bound flight raises questions about the future of the peace talks and possibilities for de-escalating fighting between southern forces and Yemen's internationally recognized government.

