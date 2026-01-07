U.S. Visa Bond Mandate Extends to 25 More Nations

The Trump administration has expanded its controversial visa bond policy to include 25 additional countries, as per the State Department's announcement on Tuesday. This policy requires citizens from certain African, Latin American, and South Asian nations to post bonds of up to $15,000 when applying for entry into the United States.

As of Tuesday, the total number of countries on the list reached 38. The newly added nations will be subject to this policy starting January 21. Notably, Venezuela, whose former leader Nicolas Maduro was recently captured and brought to New York by U.S. forces, is also on the list.

According to the State Department, individuals eligible for a B1/B2 visa must post a bond, with the bond amount determined during the visa interview. This initiative, which began as a pilot program last August, aims to curb visa overstays. Critics, however, continue to denounce the policy as a threat to human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)