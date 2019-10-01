IIM-C offers entrepreneurship course with Hughes

The IIM Calcutta and a not for profit company set up by it on Tuesday announced an entrepreneurship course in collaboration with a major provider of interactive online learning platform, Hughes Global Education India. Delivered over the Hughes India interactive online learning platform, the new programme focuses on helping young entrepreneurs manage their businesses through the heady but tough, early phases, the IIM Calcutta and the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park said in a statement here.

The six-month long premium programme will introduce professionals to various aspects of a business. Designed for entrepreneurs, it will entail a project where participants will create their business plan and present it to a panel that will include venture capitalists, the statement said.

"Many businesses fail because of reasons that could have been avoided if some basic tenets had been followed. Therefore, it's important for young individuals to learn the basics and prepare for the unexpected," IIM Calcutta professor Suren Sista said..

