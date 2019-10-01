ITI Marketing Director RM Agarwal given additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director

The Telecom Ministry has given additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of its manufacturing arm ITI to R M Agarwal, who is currently heading marketing department of the company, following retirement of K Alagesan. Alagesan was serving as director for production and had additional charge of CMD.

"...the Minister of Communications as an interim measure and subject to the approval of the ACC (Appointments Committee of the Cabinet), has approved entrustment of the additional charge of the post of CMD, ITI Ltd., in favour of Shri RM Agarwal, Director (Marketing) ITI Ltd for a period of three months with effect from October 1, 2019 or till the appointment of regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," a Department of Telecommunications order dated September 30 said. Agarwal will not be entitled to any additional remuneration, it added.

An alumni of University of Roorkee and Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College, Gorakhpur, Agarwal joined the board of directors of ITI on June 8, 2016 as a government nominee director. He was appointed as director for marketing and assumed charge on April 27, 2018.

