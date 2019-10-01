Boeing still eyes 737 MAX return in fourth quarter: Spokesman

Boeing is still eyeing the return of 737 MAX airplanes in the fourth quarter, a company spokesman said on Tuesday. The entire 737 MAX fleet was ground by airlines all over the world more than 6 months ago after two crashes that left a total of 346 people dead.
The crashes brought attention to the MCAS anti-stall system which is being implicated as the reason behind the safety concerns.
