NTT merges 28 tech firms under one brand to become world's 11th largest ICT provider

Technology services provider NTT Ltd has merged 28 companies, including Dimension Data, NTT Communications, Netmagic Solutions, NTT Security and Arkadin, to become a global USD 11 billion entity that will compete with the likes of IBM and Tata Consultancy Services among others. Netmagic and Dimension Data are two large NTT Ltd companies that have a significant presence in the Indian market.

"With this integration, NTT Ltd becomes the 11th largest ICT (information and communications technology) provider in the world with a portfolio of offerings more comprehensive than others in this market currently. In India, it caters to over 2,500 prestigious clients and employs over 6,500 people across the country," a statement said. NTT Ltd's business in India will be led by Kiran Bhagwanani, CEO, India for NTT Ltd, it added.

"He will be responsible for making sure the country meets the ambitious objectives of NTT Ltd and its clients. He reports to John Lombard, Asia Pacific CEO, NTT Ltd," it said. With the integration, Netmagic Solutions - a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Communications - will become a part of the Global Data Center Services business owned by NTT Ltd.

It will be led by Sharad Sanghi as the CEO in India and he will report to Senior Executive Vice President, ICT Infrastructure Services – Masaaki Moribayashi. "NTT Ltd will partner over 10,000 clients around the world, including leading organizations across financial services, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy and utilities, manufacturing, automotive and technology sectors. With this integration, clients will also benefit from NTT’s innovation centre in Japan and have access to its full partnership network," the statement said.

In rebranding to NTT, NTT Ltd in India will be able to offer its clients a range of skills and capabilities across many technologies, it added. "Over the past eight years, our India business has grown at a fast rate of 18 per cent CAGR while meeting its profit goals for 28 consecutive quarters, making it one of the fastest growing and most profitable businesses of the Dimension Data brand. With this integration, our goals and capabilities increase multi-fold," Bhagwanani said.

