Agitation hits coal production, supply at MCL area

Production and supply at the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and nearby areas was hit on Tuesday in the wake of an agitation by locals over job-related demands. The company incurred an estimated loss of Rs 2.5 crore till Tuesday evening, an official said.

The agitation by residents of Kandhaberni at Talcher Coalfields in Angul district, has led to stoppage of coal supply to power plants from the Ananta Railway Sidings, he said. The agitators are demanding a supervisor's job in favour of one Babuli Sahoo in a private firm engaged by MCL mining operations, the official said.

Coal supply operations of MCL from Ananta Sidings (number 5 & 6), which feeds power plants about 42,000 tonnes a day, have been totally paralysed, he said. Meanwhile, the coal major has lodged a police complaint, seeking assistance to resume operations.

"Sporadic incidents of illegal stoppage by villagers in Talcher coalfields have adversely affected coal production from MCL," the official said. The trade union strike against 100 FDI in coal mining, had last week caused stoppage of production in the MCL areas.

