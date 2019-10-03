Hero Electric ties up with CSC to promote EVs in rural areas

Hero Electric on Thursday said it has tied up with CSC e-Governance Services India to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to consumers in rural areas. The company, which is a leading maker of electric vehicles, will offer products to consumers via CSC channel in tier 2 and 3 towns.

CSC e-Governance Services India is a special purpose vehicle that has been set up by the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the Companies Act, 1956 to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme. Currently CSCE has 2,50,000 centres with the Gram Panchayat and 1,50,000 centres in urban cities, which act as a host of B2C services of the CSC (Common Service Centres) channels for citizens of the remote areas of the country.

"As pioneers in the electric two-wheeler industry in India, this partnership perfectly aligns with our purpose of promoting green mobility by identifying opportunities for EV transition even at the grass roots level," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

