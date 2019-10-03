FT editor: Probe finds no collusion in reporting on Wirecard

The Financial Times said on Thursday that an independent investigation of its coverage of German payments company Wirecard had found no evidence that its reporters had colluded with speculators.

Editor Lionel Barber, in an email to staff, said the two-month probe by law firm RPC had found that "the evidence does not support claims of collusion between FT investigative reporters and investors trading in Wirecard".

"I am satisfied that there is no foundation to support the allegations of collusion levelled against our reporters by Wirecard," Barber wrote in the email seen by Reuters. "We stand by our journalism."

Also Read: Part of UK PM Johnson's party conference centre in lock down - Reuters reporters

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)