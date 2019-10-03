Khadi India's flagship store records Rs 1.27 cr sales on Gandhi Jayanti

Khadi India's flagship store in Connaught Place here witnessed its highest-ever sales in a single day of Rs 1.27 crore on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who made the indigenous fabric a part of India's Independence Movement. In doing so, the store broke its previous record of highest sale of Rs 1.25 crore on October 13 last year.

"While the sale of Khadi products at Khadi India's flagship store in Connaught Place was recorded Rs 1.27 crore on a single day on October 2 this year, this sale is the highest ever since Independence. A customary discount sale starts from October 2 every year by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Khadi products across the nation," the KVIC said in a statement. As many as 16,870 Khadi lovers visited Khadi India flagship store at Connaught Place on October 2 and a total number of 2,720 sales bills were issued yesterday.

"Out of over Rs 127.57 lakh sale, the share of Khadi was Rs 114.11 lakh and village industry products Rs 13.46 lakh," the KVIC stated. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the record sale is the translation of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has communicated his vision of economic transformation through Khadi clearly, creatively and continually.

